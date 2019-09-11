Salman Khan's Eid release will be Prabhudeva’s ‘Veteran’ remake

Salman Khan startled all his fans when he proclaimed that his much-anticipated release ‘Inshaallah’ opposite Alia Bhatt has been hampered.

He tweeted that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film will not hit theatres on Eid 2020 and instead, he will come on the same day with a separate project.

Since then, there have been several speculations about the same and many even suggested that the 53-year-old ‘Sultan’ will return with the sequel to ‘Wanted’ or ‘Kick’. However, the actor has something entirely different in store for fans.

As per new reports making rounds, the actor isn’t intending any sequel. Instead, he’s looking forward to another Korean remake, ‘Veteran’.

"Atul Agnihotri had bought the rights to the Korean hit film ‘Veteran’. Salman will star in the Hindi remake of the same, that will have him playing the role of a sleuth," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

"Salman had loved the story and although he had told his brother-in-law that he will make the film sometime later next year, he has now decided to go ahead with it," the source added.

‘Veteran’ follows the story of a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate in the country.

Incidentally, Salman’s last film ‘Bharat’ was a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie ‘Ode to My Father’, featuring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles.