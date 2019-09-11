Karan Johar knew the answer to the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ question, courtesy of ‘Takht’

Courtesy of its popularity and the grandeur of the show host Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has a major fan following amid the Bollywood fraternity as well.

Karan Johar is one such fan of the show and late last night, Karan was watching it and presuming answers like everyone else.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director Karan Johar was over the moon that he knew the answer to the Rs 1 crore question asked on the reality show. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share his excitement and in turn shared an interesting detail about his upcoming multi-starrer ‘Takht’.

“I knew the crore answer! ‘Dara Shikoh’ and so would you have Ranveer. ‘Takht’,” he tweeted.

This came after the 19-year-old participant lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore when he couldn’t answer the question, “Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the ‘Sirr-e-Akbar’?”

The ‘83’ star Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Dara Shikoh in Karan’s upcoming film ‘Takht’, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to reports, the actors will soon begin prep for the film and will also begin attending rigorous workshops to get into character.