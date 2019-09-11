'Dabangg 3' unveils first motion poster as Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey

B-town’s heartthrob Salman Khan is all geared up to entertain the audience once again with his popular cop character of Chulbul Panday as the 'Wanted' superstar unveiled his first look from ‘Dabangg 3’.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old ‘Sultan’ shared the first motion poster of the film, declaring that the film is all set to hit the theatres in 100 days.

He wrote, “Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din bad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara #100DaysoDabangg3” (We are coming! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Exactly after 100 days. Give us a warm welcome.)

‘Dabangg 3’ will be a multi-lingual releasing in four different languages, including Tamil, Telegu, and Kannada. The first teaser of the film also gives an amazing glimpse of Salman speaking in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Within no time the hashtag #100daystodabangg3 started trending and became one of the most heated topics on social media. After the success of the previous two installments, ‘Dabangg 3’ stands as one of Khan’s most anticipated films ever.

What adds to the film’s enthusiasm is its time jumps. ‘Dabangg 3’ is set seven years after the previous installment and will also see flashbacks of Chulbul Panday.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Dabang 3’ will also feature Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. Kichcha Sudeep will play the film’s antagonist. Apart from this, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut as Chulbul Pandey’s love interest in flashbacks.

‘Dabangg 3’ is set to release on December 20.