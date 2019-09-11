close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 11, 2019

PPP pulls out of JUI-F's Islamabad sit-in, announces Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that his party would not participate in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's upcoming sit-in in Islamabad.

Talking to the press, Bilawal stated the party will be pulling out of the sit-in as they have previously never involved themselves in rallies of any other political parties.

"This was the initiative of Maulana Fazl, he took the initiative but it has been our party's consistent policy that we do not participate in sit-ins," he said.

"We definitely support the issues that he's raising and he will have our moral and political support," he added.

He went on to state that the two parties would remain on the same page regarding their views irrespective of the JUI-F chief being in Islamabad or anywhere else in the country. 

