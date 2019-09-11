ATM thief Salahuddin’s family moves application for fresh autopsy

GUJRANWALA: The late suspected ATM thief Salahuddin Ayubi’s family on Wednesday demanded a fresh autopsy of their son.

Reports revealed that the deceased suspect’s family, had turned down an autopsy report through their lawyer and moved an application for a fresh post-mortem.

A probe was launched into the death of the suspect earlier by senior civil judge Shaikh Fayaz Hussain.

The suspect’s father was earlier served a notice to appear before the judicial officer, along with the station house officer (SHO) Mahmoodul Hassan and two investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain who were named in the murder case.

Earlier, the mute suspected ATM thief was taken into custody from Rahim Yar Khan after security officials recognized him from a viral video of him sticking his tongue out at the camera while stealing from an ATM.

Merely a day after, Salahuddin died in police custody that sparked investigations against officers for alleged torture on the suspect during custody.