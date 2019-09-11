Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief declared global terrorist by US

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Tuesday designated Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief as the global terrorist.

“Equipped with new tools from President Trump’s recently updated Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which became effective today, Treasury designated 15 leaders, individuals, and entities affiliated with terror groups,” according to a statement issued by the US Department of Treasury.

The new list of terrorists and their supporters also include head of TTP, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud – who was named the chief of militant organisation in June 2018 following the death of former TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah.

Today’s action targets a wide array of groups, including entities affiliated with HAMAS, Daesh, al-Qa’ida, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods-Force (IRGC-QF), and combined with actions taken by the State Department amounts to some of the furthest reaching designations of terrorists and their supporters in the past 15 years, it said.

“Since the horrific attacks of 9/11, the U.S. government has refocused its counterterrorism efforts to constantly adapt to emerging threats. President Trump’s modernized counterterrorism Executive Order enhances the authorities we use to target the finances of terror groups and their leaders to ensure they are as robust as possible,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

He added, “These new authorities will allow the US government to starve terrorists of resources they need to attack the United States and our allies and will hold foreign financial institutions who continue to do business with them accountable.”

“These new tools aid our unrelenting efforts to cut off terrorists from their sources of support and deprive them of the funds required to carry out their destructive activities. They serve as a powerful deterrent to radical terror groups and those seeking to aid their nefarious goals,” he added.