Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

September 11, 2019

Weather forecast for Pakistan, 11 September 2019

Wed, Sep 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 45°C, Turbat 44°C, Noorpur Thal 43°C & Dadu 42°C.

