Weather forecast for Pakistan, 11 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 45°C, Turbat 44°C, Noorpur Thal 43°C & Dadu 42°C.
