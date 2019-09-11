Abundance of flies: SHC issues notice to Karachi mayor

Karachi: The Sindh High Court once again issued a notice to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other officials over an application regarding abundance of house flies in Karachi.

The court had issued notices to Wasim Akhtar and DMCs after a citizen moved an application seeking action over the situation.

When the court resumed the hearing on Wednesday, it once again issued notices to Wasim Akhtar, DMCs and Local Bodies Secretary and asked them to ensure their presence on the next hearing.

Swarms of flies descended on Karachi after heavy rains inundated the city , overwhelming shoddy drainage systems clogged with mountains of uncollected garbage and flooding neighbourhoods with raw sewage.

