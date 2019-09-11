close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Abundance of flies: SHC issues notice to Karachi mayor

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

Karachi: The Sindh High Court once again issued a notice to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other officials over an application  regarding   abundance  of house  flies in Karachi.

The court had issued notices to Wasim Akhtar and DMCs after a citizen moved an application seeking action over the situation.

When the court resumed the hearing on Wednesday, it once again issued notices to Wasim Akhtar, DMCs and Local Bodies Secretary and asked them  to ensure their presence on the next hearing.

Swarms of flies  descended on Karachi  after heavy rains inundated the  city , overwhelming shoddy drainage systems clogged with mountains of uncollected garbage and flooding neighbourhoods with raw sewage.

