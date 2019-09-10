Shah Rukh Khan's throwback video sharing stage with Angelina Jolie goes viral

A throwback video showcasing Angelina Jolie sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan has been doing rounds on the inter-web lately garnering massive attention from netizens.

The video dates back to the time when the Hollywood star attended the glitzy IIFA Awards in 2000.

In the video, dressed in a pink ensemble, the 'Maleficent' star walks hand-in-hand with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She then greets the audience by saying 'Namaste India'.

The duo went on stage to present the 'Best Actress' award which was consequently bagged by Aishwarya Rai for her performance in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Shah Rukh Khan was cheered on by a roaring audience as he walked on stage with Angelina. Talking to the occasion, King Khan said, "Good evening once again. This is really, really nice. More so now, because I am in the wonderful company of Angelina, and she has something to say to you."

Angelina then proceeded to say, "Thank you so much for having me here. It's amazing to meet all of you, it's a pleasure."

