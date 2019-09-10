Fawad condemns India for pressuring Sri Lankan cricketers

Islamabad: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday condemned Indian cricket authorities for what he said pressuring Sri Lankan cricketers into opting out of Pakistan tour.

The minister said on Twitter that he was informed by a sports commentator that India threatened Sri Lanka players that they will be ousted from Indian Premier League (IPL) if they become part of their team which that is due to visit Pakistan.

"This is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities," he said.



Reports on Monday said ten Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne, pulled out of an upcoming tour of Pakistan citing security concerns.

