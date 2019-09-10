close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2019

Fawad condemns India for pressuring Sri Lankan cricketers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 10, 2019

Islamabad: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday condemned Indian cricket authorities  for what he said pressuring Sri Lankan cricketers into opting out of Pakistan tour.

The minister said on Twitter that he was  informed by a  sports commentator that India  threatened  Sri Lanka players that they will be ousted from Indian Premier League (IPL) if  they become part of their team which that is due to  visit Pakistan.

"This is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities," he said.

Reports on Monday said ten Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne, pulled out of an upcoming tour of Pakistan citing security concerns.

