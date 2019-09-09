Sonakshi Sinha opens up about being fat-shamed in B-town

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is currently reveling in the success of her film ‘Mission Mangal’, Sinha played a scientist Eka Gandhi who wants to work for NASA. The multi-starrer also featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nitya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.



Sonakshi’s life has not been like the typical star kids in Bollywood as she refused to adhere to the industry’s beauty standards.

The 32-year-old actor, who made her debut with ‘Dabangg’, recently opened up to Pinkvilla about being bullied and fat-shamed during school and early days of her career.

She shared, "I have been bullied quite a bit. I have had my fair share because I was a fat kid. I used to weight around 95 kilos and I was always a big kid,”

“Even though I used to do a lot of sports, the boys used to bully me and call me names. They wouldn't give me the main roles in plays in school. They would always make me stand at the side or be the narrator," she added.

The ‘Kalank’ starlet, who has time and again reiterated the importance of self-love and not adapting to toxic beauty standards, talked about being body-shamed by the industry people.

"It didn't stop there. I lost 30 kilos for my first film. When it released, the audiences lapped me up but the worst part is I was being fat-shamed by the industry people and the media. That hurt. I knew I wasn't the average-looking stick figure person. I didn't have to. Honestly, I knew I had a lot more to offer than what I weight on the weighing scale. So I never took that to heart," she shared.

Sonakshi will next be seen in ‘Dabangg 3’, starring Salman Khan. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will release on December 20, 2019.