Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg at 'lungi dance' with Dwayne Bravo

Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan is an avid sports lover and enthusiast who happens to own two cricket teams.



One is the Kolkata Knight Riders who play in Indian Premier League while the other one is Trinbago Knight Riders that consists of players from West Indies cricket and plays the Caribbean Premier League.

The ‘Zero’ actor is often seen in the stadiums when his teams are playing. Be it in India or abroad, Shah Rukh makes it a point to cheer and celebrate with his teams.

Recently, after Trinbago Knight Riders won 3 big games, Shah Rukh joined the team in a celebration on a cruise party.

In the party, many players from the team were present including batsman and medium-fast pace bowler Dwayne Bravo. At the party, Shah Rukh was seen clad in casuals and he had worn a black tee with blue jeans and sneakers.

As everyone in the team in was in the mood for revelry, Shah Rukh Khan also joined in and shook a leg with Dwayne on one of his hit songs ‘Lungi Dance’ from his film ‘Chennai Express’.

Bravo also shared the video from the night, "This is how we do things in after we beat ppl..we rent a boat an have a nice time Lickssss when they come Trinidad @tkriders Champion squad always fun to have our boss around @iamsrk @realorlandooctave u have the biggest song in the country bro #Champion #LandOfChampions."







