Sara Ali Khan’s throwback video grooving on 'Sweetheart' will beat your Monday blues

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actors in B-town right now. After enthralling the audience with her laudable performance in ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simba’, she is now gearing up to impress her fans with the remake of ‘Coolie No. 1’.



The actor knows how to turn heads; she is not only a fresh face in the industry but also a promising newcomer who won many hearts with her acting skills as well as her captivating personality.

Earlier today, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share the rehearsal video of her first-ever Bollywood song ‘Sweetheart’.

The song ‘Sweetheart’ from the film Kedarnath is a sprightly celebratory song and features both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara dancing their heart away.

Sharing the video from her rehearsal days Sara captioned the video, “Hamara pehla gaana”.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shoot of her third film, ‘Aaj Kal’. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial which also stars Kartik Aaryan is slated to hit the silver screens in February 2020. Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in David Dhawan’s film ‘Coolie No.1’, opposite Varun Dhawan.