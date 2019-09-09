Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi denied entry into Mumbai home after Article 370 abrogation

MUMBAI: Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi was recently denied entry into his rented place in Mumbai after the abrogation of Article 370, Indian media reported Monday.



Also read: 'Indian claim of normalcy in IHK totally false'



The artist, who was in his hometown in Bandipora District when the region was stripped of special status on August 05, was denied to stay at the rented house that he lived in Mumbai, the report said.

According to Gurezi, he faced a lot of problems in reaching back to the coastal city and it took him almost a month to reach Mumbai.

“I was not allowed to stay at the house when I arrived here on September 05 by the landlord. And this is all because of abrogation of Article 370.”

The police intervention into the matter made his entry possible into his place. The popular Kashmiri singer has appealed for the support as people and friends are still not accepting him.

Aadil’s songs have been viewed millions of times on YouTube. He gave a new direction, shape and style to Kashmiri music and is very popular among youth.