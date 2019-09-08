Shraddha Kapoor gears up for ‘Baaghi 3’, after ‘Chhichhore’ success

As Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor relishes in the success of her blockbuster hits ‘Saaho’ and recent release ‘Chhichhore’, she is already gearing up for her next venture 'Baaghi 3'.

The 32-year-old ‘Ashiqui 2’ actor who charmed the audience with her performance in the first installment of ‘Baaghi’, has already started preparing for her next project which is the third part of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise.

Shraddha on Saturday took to her Instagram Stories to share an update about the project.

She posted a photograph of the front page of the script, which read, “'Baaghi 3’ prep. Shoot starts in a few days.”

The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan, and will star Tiger Shroff alongside her.

Earlier during an interview when the ‘Ek Villain’ starlet was asked about ‘Baaghi 3’, she had said that she had a fun part in the first outing of ‘Baaghi’ and she is super excited to prep for ‘Baaghi 3’ as they start shooting in September.

Talking about ‘Baaghi 3’, Kapoor who plays an air-hostess in the film, shared, “I had a fun part in the first outing. I recently met Ahmed sir and we were discussing the film and what we plan to do. I’m very excited to start on the prep because the journey ahead seems very exciting. We start shooting in September. Let’s hope we can live up to audience expectations.”

While Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 3’, to prep for the film, Tiger will jet off to Israel to learn some unique action stunts for the film.