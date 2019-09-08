Operation Swift Retort: The animated response to India from Pakistan

MANCHESTER: 'Operation Swift Retort' is a new Pakistani animated film produced and directed by DJ Kamal Mustafa. The film is exposing India’s Balakot strike drama and response of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) where JF17 Thunder shot down two Indian jets (MiG21 & Sukhoi 30) and captured Indian Pilot Abhinandhan.

The film depicts true events against claims of Indian Air force (IAF) that they carried out a successful operation inside Pakistan and killed more than 350 terrorists. However, Indian propaganda was widely exposed by Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor.

On the night of February 26, the Indian Air Force violated Pakistan airspace and dropped its payload at the “Jabba” location in ‘Balakot’, Pakistan. As a result, a beautiful forest was destroyed but fortunately, there were no casualties. The next morning, on February 27, Indian aircraft violated Pakistan airspace again but Pakistan Air Force was completely alert and thus Pakistan destroyed two aircraft and caught the Indian pilot alive.

Karachi based Animator, Kamal Mustafa, who is one of a few animators in Pakistan, while speaking to this scribe said: “I want to dedicate this film to Pakistani Air Force, Pilots Hassan Siddiqui and Noman Ali Khan, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.”

He said: “Operation Swift Retort is my third animated film but this is first of its kind to be ever produced in Pakistan. The characters of the film are made through adobe fuse character creator. I have also used different high class graphics, game engines, software and modeling software for the first time in Pakistan.

He added further: “I believe film is a medium where we can counter propaganda and can counter narrative by creating content which is based on true facts but sadly in Pakistan film is seen as a medium of entertainment only.”

The 23-min long film was made and released after various approvals and is available on YouTube and social digital platforms.