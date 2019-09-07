Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Chhichhore’ falls prey to Tamilrockers, gets leaked online

The much-anticipated Bollywood film ‘Chhichhore’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput with Shraddha Kapoor hit theaters earlier on Friday but much to their dismay, this release too fell prey to the notorious website Tamilrockers.

The Nitesh Polishetty-directorial opened up to mixed reviews and was receiving a good response at the box office as well up until the group of the infamous website came forth hindering the success of yet another probable Bollywood hit.

The website is known to provide pirated prints of fresh releases in Bollywood, in a number of languages after they initially started in only Tamil.

According to reports on those that run the website, the supposed group is said to head towards theaters to record films before they leak it online in HD print.



As to why the website still remains unblocked is owing to their tactful move of recurrently changing the domain extension.