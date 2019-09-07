Broadway artist Carol Lynley dies at 77

Carol Lynley, Broadway artist-turned-singer, who became known for 1972 cult classic disaster movie 'The Poseidon Adventure' died at 77 on September 3.



The cause was an apparent heart attack, said a friend, actor Trent Dolan.

Lynley was a child model and actress who appeared on the cover of Life magazine in 1957 when she was only 15.

She was famous for a number of minor films as a minor star. These include “Under the Yum Yum Tree” (1963) with Jack Lemmon and “The Pleasure Seekers” (1964) and "The Pleasure Seekers" (1964).

However, Lynley's most recognisable role came in the star-studded "The Poseidon Adventure."

“It was the most physically demanding role you can possibly imagine,” Lynley told Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert in 1972. “We had to swim underwater, climb across tiny catwalks, walk over flames . . . They hosed us down at least 20 times a day. And there were no safety precautions for the first two weeks of shooting. I’d be up there on a catwalk, and if I slipped, it was six stories straight down through flames to a concrete floor.”

The film was shot on-board a cruise liner and most of it on a Hollywood sound stage, inside a huge tank.

“Everybody hated something,” Lynley told The Washington Post in 1972. “I hated the heights. Red Buttons hated the water. Stella [Stevens] hated the dirt and so did Ernest Borgnine. Shelley Winters hated being fat and Jack Albertson hated Shelley Winters.”