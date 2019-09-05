Renowned actor Abid Ali passes away at 67

KARACHI: Veteran actor Abid Ali passed away, following a prolonged illness, on Thursday.

Popular for his decades-old acting stint in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Abid Ali was aged 67.

He was under treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital in Karachi since the last two months.

The news of his death was confirmed by wife Rabia Ali, who is also a popular face in the TV fraternity.

Born Abid Sher Ali in 1952 in Quetta, the legendary actor worked as an actor, director, and producer.

Recipient of numerous awards and accolades, Abid Ali started his career at Radio Pakistan before going to Lahore to launch himself as a successful actor.