Tiger Shroff on failure of 2003 film 'Boom' and how it impacted his family

B-Town star Tiger Shroff appears to be at the top of his game presently with his last film ‘Student of the Year 2’ racking up ample success. However, it wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns for the actor.

The 29-year-old actor in a recent interview, spoke at length about growing up under the shadow of his star father Jackie Shroff and how his career has shaped in the industry.

Talking about being 11 years old and how the financial condition of his family went for a toss, the 'Baaghi' star revealed his mom Ayesha Shroff’s first production ‘Boom’ really took toll on his family.

‘The 2003-released film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif had leaked online even before its release and proved to be a massive flop at the box office as well.

He revealed, “I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life.”

This is also why Tiger Shroff likes to do what he is best at instead of experimenting a lot. His past films including ‘A Flying Jatt’ and ‘Student of the Year 2’ were different from his regular action-packed films.

Speaking about his audience not accepting him in different roles, he added, “You think of Shah Rukh sir, and think ‘Romance King’. You look at Salman Khan, and think 'Bhaijaan’. Each one of these guys has a label. That’s important in an industry that has so much competition. Every time I do something offbeat, the audience has not been as kind, to me. ‘A Flying Jatt’ or ‘Student of the Year 2’.”

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Rishan in ‘War’ which will hit the silver screens on October 2.