Warning of communal violence in UK over Kashmir

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the vandalism of India's high commission building during a protest in support of Kashmiris living Indian occupation. Scotland Yard told The News two people are in custody for being involved in vandalism.

Thousands of people staged a demonstration outside the High Commission of India in London on Tuesday to protest against the security lock-down of the Indian occupied Kashmir after narendra modi govt revoked Article 370.

A photograph posted on Twitter by the high commission shows its building's windows covered with eggs, while protesters stand in the background.

Responding to the tweet, Mr Sadiq Khan said: "I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action."

Police confirmed that two people were arrested at 4pm on Tuesday for criminal damage. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the arrests were "linked" to the protests at the high commission.

The High Commission of India said on Twitter: "Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises."

Syed Touqeer Gilani who helped organise the demonstration, said protesters were demanding for the Indian government to lift the curfew imposed on Kashmiris by Modi regime. He said the protest was non political and peaceful and those involved in vandalism were planted to sabotage the democratic and peaceful protest.

Kashmiri Community leader Tariq Dar said People in Kashmir have been locked in prison, they have no access to the internet and the media has been shut by India's Hindutva government. He called on the UK govt to stand up with the people of Kashmir.

He warned of communal tensions spilling on streets in Britain. “Already there have been fights between Kashmiris and Indians in Leicester. Kashmiris in Britain are outraged. The U.K. govt must take notice of what’s going on and condemn India and help restore the autonomous status of Kashmir.”