Anushka Sharma beams as Virat Kohli takes an autograph from a young fan

Circulating video on social media has caught the attention of many as it features one of the most widely loved couples of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli entertaining a young fan with an autograph.

In a sweet gesture, Virat asks the little one to give him his autograph “Hold on I want his autograph,” Virat Kohli can be heard saying in the video when the young fan approaches him.

On the other hand, Anushka can be seen holding the pen’s cap while the little boy signs an autograph as she can’t hold back a smile seeing her husband’s sweet gesture for a little fan.

Once done, the little boy hands over Virat a piece of paper with his autograph the Indian skipper added, “Woah, look at that! Nice.” and then both the husband an wife walk away smiling.

"My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?". Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too," a user captioned the video on Twitter.

This adorable gesture by the captain of the Indian Cricket team didn’t just win over Anushka but also netizens who can’t help but be awestruck by Virat.





The skipper and the 'Zero' actor often gets spotted while hanging out or having a meal at a restaurant with their friends. Fan photos of Virushka end up going viral on social media as well.