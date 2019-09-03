Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday allowed the import of life-saving drugs from India which was stopped last month when the Nation Security Committee decided to suspend trade with New Delhi over it’s actions in occupied Kashmir.

The decision was taken to provide relief to the patients and a statutory regulatory order (SRO) was issued by the Ministry of Commerce to this effect.

The top security body’s meeting on August 07 resolved to downgrade its diplomatic relations two days after India abrogated Article 370, which provided autonomy to the Muslim-majority region.

Since August 05, the IoK is under curfew and a communication blockade has been imposed in the region to suppress protests against the Narendra Modi government.

However, the international media has reported hundreds of rallies taken out during the past few weeks despite military crackdown.