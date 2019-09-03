European Parliament committee demands India to immediately lift Kashmir curfew

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) on Monday demanded the Indian government to immediately lift the 29-day curfew in occupied Kashmir that has created humanitarian crisis in the valley.

Expressing serious concern over the continued lockdown, suspension of all communication means and media blackout in the Muslim-majority region, the European Parliament strongly criticised India and condemned the Modi-led government for its brutal action that has brought life to standstill in the valley.



Raising their voice for the oppressed Kashmiris, the Members also demanded India to begin dialogue with Pakistan, adding that the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament should issue a reactionary statement on the situation in occupied Kashmir as soon as possible.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the Europe should play its role in solving the Kashmir issue.

“The European Parliament is expected to deliberate on the Modi government's illegal actions in the IHK and raise voice against the human rights violations in the disputed territory, he added.