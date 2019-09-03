close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

European Parliament committee demands India to immediately lift Kashmir curfew

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 03, 2019

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) on Monday demanded  the Indian government to immediately lift the 29-day curfew in occupied Kashmir that has created  humanitarian crisis in the valley.

Expressing serious concern over the continued  lockdown, suspension of all communication means  and media blackout in the Muslim-majority region, the European Parliament strongly criticised India and  condemned the Modi-led government for its brutal action that has brought  life to standstill in the valley.

Raising their voice for the oppressed Kashmiris, the Members also demanded  India to begin  dialogue with Pakistan, adding that the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament should issue a reactionary statement on the situation in occupied Kashmir as soon as possible.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi  said that the Europe should play its role in solving the Kashmir issue.

“The European Parliament is expected to deliberate on the Modi government's illegal actions in the IHK and raise voice against the human rights violations in the disputed territory, he added.

