Radhika Madan on how she may have won Sara Ali Khan’s role over in ‘Angrezi Medium’

Newbie in B-town Radhika Madan has successfully made her name in the entertainment industry, with the hit TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ but it looks like she is now ready to give Sara Ali Khan some competition as well.

The newcomer seems to now be gearing up for her third Bollywood film, the much-awaited ‘Angrezi Medium’, alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The 24-year-old said what hurt her the most is that they said she’s good, but still went ahead with someone else.

Sharing another case, she revealed, “The same thing happened with me again. The producer told me I am giving it to so and so’s daughter and I wanted the project. I said you take my audition, just take my audition I’m not asking for anything else. He agreed, I gave the audition and I got the role.”

When asked if the film is Angrezi Medium, Radhik laughingly replied, “I don't know.’

According to the buzz, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was going to feature in ‘Angrezi Medium’, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. However, no confirmation was shared by the makers or the star herself.

Radhika made her majestic Bollywood debut last year with Vishal Bhardwaj’s comedy-drama ‘Pataakha’ alongside ‘Dangal’ fame Sanya Malhotra and went on to star in the action-comedy ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ opposite Abhimanyu Dassani.