Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with this hit films and his next venture ‘Dream Girl’ doesn’t fall short of sparking anticipation either.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the National Award-winning ‘Andhadhun’ actor opened up about his new venture.

He said, “It’s the most masala film of mine. I feel, till now, my films were in middle-of-the-road- something between critically-acclaimed and a commercial hit but since I have done a commercial masala film for the first time, I have gone all out with it. Unlike a film like ‘Article 15’, this is the other side of the spectrum.”

“So, I just want to tell the audience to keep their brains at home and have a good laugh along with entertainment,” he requested.

Speaking about his last two films ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Andhadhun’ which were awarded National awards the 34-year-old remarked, “I am very content. Last year, I did two films and both won National awards. What more could I have asked for?”

“With a personal victory of getting Best Actor award for ‘Andhadhun’, things are even more beautiful. The whole experience of 2018 – with two super-hits and fetching such glories at award functions especially the national honors is very overwhelming,” he excitedly commented.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 13.