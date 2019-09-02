Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with this hit films and his next venture ‘Dream Girl’ doesn’t fall short of sparking anticipation either.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the National Award-winning ‘Andhadhun’ actor opened up about his new venture.
He said, “It’s the most masala film of mine. I feel, till now, my films were in middle-of-the-road- something between critically-acclaimed and a commercial hit but since I have done a commercial masala film for the first time, I have gone all out with it. Unlike a film like ‘Article 15’, this is the other side of the spectrum.”
“So, I just want to tell the audience to keep their brains at home and have a good laugh along with entertainment,” he requested.
Speaking about his last two films ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Andhadhun’ which were awarded National awards the 34-year-old remarked, “I am very content. Last year, I did two films and both won National awards. What more could I have asked for?”
“With a personal victory of getting Best Actor award for ‘Andhadhun’, things are even more beautiful. The whole experience of 2018 – with two super-hits and fetching such glories at award functions especially the national honors is very overwhelming,” he excitedly commented.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 13.
