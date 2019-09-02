Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 02-09-19

Synoptic Situation: Seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Karachi, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.