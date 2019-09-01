Vicky Kaushal addresses drug abuse allegations after Karan Johar’s star-studded bash

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal finally came forth speaking about the drug abuse allegations placed on him along with other A-listers of B-Town after a video from Karan Johar's party went viral.

The National award-winning star Vicky Kaushal, who was one of the attendees, has reacted to the buzz in an interview with Pinkvilla saying people making assumptions is unfair.

“What I understand is that people who don’t know you personally, see something and make an assumption…that’s completely fine. We all do that. But factualizing assumptions…It’s a big leap to take and that’s not fair all the time,” he said.

He further added: “We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot, Karan’s mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what’s going on.”

“I returned and checked Twitter and I was like ‘Hain ji?’ ‘What?’. FIR...open letter..ye woh. Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people,” Vicky added.



Earlier, Karan Johar had shared glimpse of his star-studded party which included the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Zoya Akhtar.

As Karan Johar’s video from the party went viral on the internet, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa accused the actors of taking drugs at the party in several tweets and an open letter.

This initiated a debate on social media and TV channels on whether or not the actors were in a drugged state at the party.

Later, Johar opened up on this and called the whole drug story baseless.