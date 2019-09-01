New domestic cricket structure promises wealth of income for cricketers





LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), despite a reduction in the number of teams and matches in the reformed domestic cricket structure, will inject more than Rs1 billion this season.

A sizable chunk from the budget has been allocated for the welfare of players by providing them unprecedented remunerations, based on enhanced retainers, match-fees, allowances, and prize money which can bring a spike of more than Rs2 million in a player’s salary over the course of the upcoming season.

As per the new model, the six cricket associations will provide year-long contracts to 32 players each.

The 192 contracted players will earn Rs600,000 per annum on the basis of Rs50,000 monthly retainers.

Previously, the regional cricketers at the first-class level were solely reliant on the match fees. The PCB, this season, has also bettered their per-match remuneration.

For better understanding, a breakdown is provided below.

First XI, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) Playing XI: Rs75,000, Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament Playing XI: Rs40,000, National T20 Cup Playing XI: Rs40,000, The players turning out for the Cricket Associations' second XIs, U19s, and city cricket associations will also see a significant increase in their earnings.

Second XI, Non first-class tournament Playing XI: Rs30,000, One-Day Cup Playing XI: Rs15,000, T20 Cup Playing XI: Rs15,000, U19 sides, Three-Day Playing XI: Rs10,000, One-Day Playing XI: Rs5,000.

The 32 contracted players will also receive daily allowances, along with accommodations at three and four-star hotels, and economy-class air travel for inter-provincial travelling.

The prize money for the domestic events has also been increased manifold.

The winning prize money for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been increased by 233 per cent, whereas there has been a surge of 150 and 100 per cent in the prize money of Pakistan Cup and National T20 Cup.

The winners of the country's premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will be awarded Rs10million and the runner-up will get Rs5million.

Another Rs5million will be handed out to tournament's top-performers and the player of the final will take Rs 50,000 home.

The winners of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and the National T20 Cup will get Rs 5 million, and the runner-up will bag half of it.

The player of the final for both tournaments will be awarded Rs 35,000 each. The top performers for the apex one-day tournament will get Rs250,000 as its share from the pool.

"The new structure along with enhancing the quality of cricket at the first-class level is designed to improve the earning levels of our domestic cricketers," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"It is alarming that for such a long time the cricketers at this level were deprived of the income that they rightfully deserved. Our aim is to develop cricket as a career-option for the young and upcoming cricketers.

"The PCB, along with a focus on first-class players, wants the players at the lower rungs of the structure to take decent earnings home.

"I am hopeful that this increase in income levels will not only encourage cricketers at the periphery to work hard, but will also attract new players to the game.”