BISE Faisalabad Intermediate results 2019 to be announced on September 4

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Annual Intermediate Examinations 2019 on September 04.

BISE spokesman said all arrangements have been finalized to announce the result in a ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:10 a.m.on Wednesday.

The names of position holders would be announced on the evening of September 03.

Result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll number through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m.on September 04, he added.