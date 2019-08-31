close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2019

Rawalpindi: Two killed as gunman opens fire in hospital

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

Rawalpindi: A gunman on Saturday shot dead two people in the emergency of District Headquarters Hospital, according to Geo News.

Police said the armed man wearing police uniform entered the hospital's emergency and fled after spraying two men with bullets.

The dead were identified as Larasab and Navid while the gunman as Tehseen.

The police said a murder case was registered against Tehseen's father on the complaint of Larasab two days ago.

They said  an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and arrest the murderer. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan