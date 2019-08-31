Rawalpindi: Two killed as gunman opens fire in hospital

Rawalpindi: A gunman on Saturday shot dead two people in the emergency of District Headquarters Hospital, according to Geo News.

Police said the armed man wearing police uniform entered the hospital's emergency and fled after spraying two men with bullets.

The dead were identified as Larasab and Navid while the gunman as Tehseen.

The police said a murder case was registered against Tehseen's father on the complaint of Larasab two days ago.

They said an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and arrest the murderer.