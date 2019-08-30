Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 30-08-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Karachi, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Hazara, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.