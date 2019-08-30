close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 30-08-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Karachi, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Hazara, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan