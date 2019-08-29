close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
Foreign media reps given briefing on Indian ceasefire violations at LoC: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A group of foreign media correspondents visited the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday,  and was briefed about the Indian violations of the ceasefire,   according   to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

The correspondents interacted with locals and were updated about Indian atrocities targeting civilians near the LoC.

"A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visited the LOC. [They were] briefed about the situation and Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilian population. Correspondents also freely interacted with the locals. Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities," said the DG ISPR. 


