Pakistan successfully carries out night training launch of Ghaznavi missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.



According to the ISPR, the missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs.



Chairman Joints Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated team for successfully conducting the test.

President and the prime minister have also appreciated the team involved in the successful missile test.

