close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 27, 2019

Vicky Kaushal claims ‘Pachtaoge’ took his heart away in a second

MISC

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is swiftly making his way to the top specifically after the success of Arjit Singh’s new romantic single ‘Pachtaoge’, where he is seen romancing Nora Fatehi.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to mark the success of the track, the ‘Raazi’ actor opened up about the music video and his experience of working with Fatehi.

‘Pachtaoge’, crooned by Arjit Singh, featuring Nora Fatehi, has been written and composed by Jaani while the music is by B Praak.

Kaushal, a confessed admirer of independent singles, said he took no time to say yes to ‘Pachtaoge’.

“Bhushan Ji and I had been wanting to collaborate for years but it couldn’t happen. Then one day, he sent me this song and asked me to hear it once. I listened to it and honestly, kept listening to it the whole day,” Kaushal remarked.

‘Pachtaoge’, crooned by Arjit Singh, features Nora Fatehi alongside Vicky Kaushal.

“It’s a beautiful feeling. I would have never thought that in my four years of career, I will be honored with something like this. But it also brings a huge responsibility that one should keep working like this and keep giving one’s best. One shouldn’t be complacent and take it for granted,” the actor told reporters.

“So I told him that I was hooked to the song and he told me about the team that was supposed to work on the song. I thought it would be a great team to work with. I follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative. And this just took my heart away in a second. I just jumped into it,” the actor added.

Latest News

More From MISC