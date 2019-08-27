Vicky Kaushal claims ‘Pachtaoge’ took his heart away in a second

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is swiftly making his way to the top specifically after the success of Arjit Singh’s new romantic single ‘Pachtaoge’, where he is seen romancing Nora Fatehi.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to mark the success of the track, the ‘Raazi’ actor opened up about the music video and his experience of working with Fatehi.

‘Pachtaoge’, crooned by Arjit Singh, featuring Nora Fatehi, has been written and composed by Jaani while the music is by B Praak.

Kaushal, a confessed admirer of independent singles, said he took no time to say yes to ‘Pachtaoge’.

“Bhushan Ji and I had been wanting to collaborate for years but it couldn’t happen. Then one day, he sent me this song and asked me to hear it once. I listened to it and honestly, kept listening to it the whole day,” Kaushal remarked.

“It’s a beautiful feeling. I would have never thought that in my four years of career, I will be honored with something like this. But it also brings a huge responsibility that one should keep working like this and keep giving one’s best. One shouldn’t be complacent and take it for granted,” the actor told reporters.



“So I told him that I was hooked to the song and he told me about the team that was supposed to work on the song. I thought it would be a great team to work with. I follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative. And this just took my heart away in a second. I just jumped into it,” the actor added.