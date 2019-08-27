Kareena Kapoor Khan sheepishly confesses the name of her first crush

While Bollywood megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the top of every movie buff’s list of crushes, there is a certain someone who used to reign over the actor’s heart as well.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 38-year-old ‘Jab We Met’ actor unveiled the name of her first crush ever after sheepishly avoiding the question for a while.

The beauty queen revealed that she had a major crush on Rahul Roy and had watched his film ‘Aashiqui’ at least eight times.

The actor confessed the name during the interview with a hint of blushing in her tone for the heartthrob from the 90s.

Recently, the actor had won hearts after setting the ramp on fire at the Lakme Fashion Week that explored the theme of ‘#FreeYourLips’.