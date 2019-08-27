Saif Ali Khan quashes rumors of Taimur Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been at the center of attention ever since his birth.

While the paparazzi follow him wherever he goes, his superstar father Saif Ali Khan is now appearing to lose his patience regarding the media’s fixation with the toddler.

With all this attention, several fans had sparked speculations of Taimur making his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in one of his parent’s projects.

Talking about it, the ‘Sacred Games’ actor said that he was startled that people did not know them well.

“I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that,” Saif said.



The idea of not putting Taimur in a film is abiding with his family ideals where they have certain ways of doing things.

The actor very strongly feels that children are not meant to be used for guest appearances just because of their social media following.

“We don’t celebrate our weddings in a certain way, we don’t flaunt our children in a certain (way). I don’t know. People keep expecting and seem to think that the ultimate goal in life is to be in a movie, or to be on Bigg Boss, or something,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kareena had recently said that she wishes for Taimur to follow his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s footsteps and become a cricketer.