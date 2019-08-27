close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 27-08-19

Tue, Aug 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over the North of Balochistan and its adjoining areas. The monsoon currents are penetrating in the upper and central parts of the country and likely to approach the lower parts today.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Karachi, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

