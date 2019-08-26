Andrew Kneebone, Ileana D’Cruz split after unfollowing each other on Instagram

Indian star Ileana D’Cruz is said to be facing a rough patch in her personal life as she has reportedly parted ways with her husband, Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone.

According to a report by SpotboyE, the pair has gone separate ways and are not on speaking terms either after they unfollowed each other on social media while also deleting pictures of the other from their accounts.

The report claims further that the two are not looking to ride through the storm either.

A day earlier, the actor had also hinted at her marriage hitting the rocks in an Instagram post as well as she captioned her photo: "You’re not selfish for wanting to be treated well."



The Indian starlet had in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times spoken about her relationship that was off the radar for an extensive period.



“Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew),” she said.

“It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls,” she added.