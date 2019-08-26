Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 26-08-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.