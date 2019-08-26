Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 26-08-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.