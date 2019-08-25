Kangana opens up about wearing saree worth Rs600, urges fans to support local businesses

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut lately wore a Rs600 cotton saree while traveling and her sister Rangoli Chandel shared the news on Twitter and encouraged the public to help Indian weavers and local craftsmen by supporting handloom and buying from local shops instead of big brands.

Speaking on the matter the 'Queen' actor commented expressing the same views saying she is glad people noticed her pick because it means she was able to make them aware of the importance of local craftsmanship.

The 32-year-old starlet walked the ramp for designer Disha Patel, where she wore a stunning blue colored gown as the showstopper for the event.

While interacting with the media later, the National-award-winning actor talked about promoting the organic fabric and how she’s doing her bit.

She talked about her plain cotton saree worth Rs 600 that she bought from a market in Kolkata and said, “I’m happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over-consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped.”

Earlier, informing Kangana’s fans about her move, Rangoli had tweeted, “On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata. She was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and its heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers [sic].”

Ranaut elaborated on the same and said that we don’t need to spend so much on buying Indian fabric from fancy stores. She explained, “They got to appreciate that spirit. Also, we spent so much on organic stuffs when they come from fancy stores. But we don’t really see the people — farmers and handicraftsmen. They are so poor that they can’t afford pesticides and synthetic fabrics and are organic, by default. We don’t realise that. We got to appreciate that [sic].”

The actor, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Panga’, went on to add that buying something from a roadside store or a flea market doesn’t make the product bad and we need to break such inhibitions.