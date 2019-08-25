Apple iPhone 11 – A closer look at the upcoming iPhone series

Apple is preparing a new series of smartphones including a Pro model. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is reckoned to launch at least three new iPhone models at an event next month, most likely September 10.



Leading of the official launch, leaks and rumors are in full swing revealing key features and specifications of iPhone 2019 models and now, a hands-on-video of Apple's iPhone 11 has surfaced online.

Technically, the phone in the video is a dummy, but it is most likely based on real schematics.

According to BGR, the factory schematics for Apple’s upcoming iPhone models likely called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, were stolen from Foxconn plant.

In the video some of the highlights could be spotted for instance the mute switch is from Apple’s earlier iPhones while the upcoming series will have a round toggle like the iPad Pro.

Moreover, the space around the iPhone 11’s dual-lens camera and the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple-lens camera will be color-matched to the back.

One of the biggest features expected on iPhone 11 is the support for the reverse wireless charging system which will allow users to power up AirPods through smartphones. This will be quite similar to Samsung’s reverse wireless charging feature.

Other key features include A13 Bionic processor, updated OLED screens with 3D Touch support (on two premium models) and better water and dust resistance. The iPhone XR successor will be updated with dual-rear cameras with optical zoom support.