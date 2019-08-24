Sara Ali Khan reveals Columbia University strengthened her desire for acting

B-Town newbie Sara Ali Khan is undeniably regarded as one of the most educated stars in the industry as she pursued her career in acting after getting a degree from an Ivy League college in the United States.

The 23-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ starlet revealed that it was her time at Columbia University in New York City where she got a degree in political science that she found her desire to become an actor strengthening even more instead of deteriorating.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor revealed that she always knew that she wants to become an actor.

“I kind of always knew this that I wanted to become an actor but I was also very academically inclined and I don't think that it really made my desire to become an actor waver because I have grown up in a household where both my parents have always spoken about the importance of education, importance of a balanced life and the importance of experience and exposure in general," she said.

"So, I don't think going to Columbia had anything to do with me not wanting to be an actor. If anything, I think I went there and I learned how to be a little more independent, I gained life experiences and International exposure,” she added.

I studied every subject and I studied history and political science as major subjects and I thoroughly enjoyed it but I also studied parts of economics, chemistry, and maths and having done all of this in the mecca of education I realized that nothing was more interesting than the rush I felt before I went on to the stage to do theatre which is another thing that I studied at Columbia,” she continued.