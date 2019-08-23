Sushant Singh Rajput ready to step into the world of marital bliss

Sushant Singh Rajput is reportedly in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and desires to marry her at the earliest. However, she wants to take things slow.

Things are warming up between the latest lovebirds of B-Town - the 33-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput and the 27-year-old Rhea Chakraborty.

If a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, ‘M.S. Dhoni’ star is ready to take the dive and marry Rhea, even though they began dating only earlier this year.

Sushant is in a hurry to settle down with Rhea and put an end to his playboy reputation. However, the actress is in no mood to get hitched just yet and wants to take some more time.

Earlier this month, Sushant opened up about his relationship status in an interview with Man's World India. "Right now, it's not right to say. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that?" he told the magazine.

When prodded, the actor said, "If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I'd have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time."

Sushant and Rhea have been going from strength to strength, and if the 'Kedarnath' actor has his way, they will take their relationship to the next level and get married very soon.