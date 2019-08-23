Our family rule is we don’t advise each other – Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood action hero Suniel Shetty, made her debut with ‘Hero’, alongside Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab’s son, Sooraj Pancholi.

She has unveiled a rather intriguing rule that is followed at her Shetty House.

Revealing the one thumb rule ahead of her brother, Ahaan Shetty’s debut film, ‘RX100’, has told an Indian news agency, “Our family rule is that we don’t give each other advice. We pick up on our learning as our journey unfolds. I think my parents have done that with me and now we’re doing that with my brother.”

The 26-year-old 'Mubarakan' starlet who is anticipating the release of the film; ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, announced she is aspiring to make her digital debut soon.

Athiya said, “It’s just a platform that allows you to watch so many different films from so many different countries and cultures. It kind of makes the world smaller and united.”