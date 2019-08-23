Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film ‘War’ won’t have a trailer launch event

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action tentpole ‘War’ have chosen not to hold a trailer launch event for the film as they have apprehended that it will not be able to live up to the movie's scale.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Films project is being lauded as an action-packed feature. It also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.

The movie has been shot in seven countries and 15 cities across the world. The makers had roped in four leading Hollywood action directors to choreograph the stunt sequences.

In a statement, Anand said his team tried to create a visual spectacle for the trailer launch but it soon dawned upon them that the event will not be able to match the film's scale.

Director Siddharth confirmed the rumors by saying, "An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it's impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view,”

"So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It's a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see," he added.

The movie will hit the theatres on October 2.