Suniel Shetty to make a comeback after four-year sabbatical

Suniel Shetty took a four-year relaxation from films and the actor now has revealed that during that time he was confused if he wanted to continue acting.



The actor was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2014 release ‘Desi Kattey’.

While talking to reporters in Mumbai, the 58-year-old ‘Dhadkan’ star remarked, "I was confused whether I wanted to continue working or I didn't want to. I had a four-year sabbatical. But then when something good comes to you, you also want to test waters. You get this feeling of doubt, that 'do you remember even to act?' I was also going through that stage. Not a very good frame of mind."

The actor was conversing at the trailer launch of his latest movie ‘Pehlwaan’. The multi-lingual film directed by Krishna features Kichcha Sudeep as a wrestler.

Suniel revealed that when the film came to him he immediately decided to say yes to it.

"It was a good subject and up my alley. I don't think I even debated. I debated on the other film I was offered. I said yes (to this) because somewhere down the line you know you're in safer waters. That this film has an 'x' amount of audience because of Sudeep and Krishna. I am happy I did it. There's cross-pollination. Actors are doing films across the board so I am glad I took the decision," he said.

In the film, which will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, Suniel will be seen playing Sudeep's mentor, father figure.

"It was exciting because of that. It's always best to play your age and it has come out beautifully. Krishna and Sudeep have managed my character very well. Coming back after a long break and playing a character like this with a lot of emotions and aggression, it is a good feeling," the actor said.

The film, is slated to hit the silver screens on September 12.