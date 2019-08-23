India may attempt false flag operation to divert attention from genocide in Kashmir: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned the international community that India may attempt a false flag operation in an effort to divert attention from Occupied Kashmir.

"I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK.," he said on Twitter.

"We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India's southern regions," he said in another tweet adding that the claims are predictable to divert attention from India's ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in Occupied Kashmir.



The premier's statement comes just hours after Indian media claimed that Pakistan has been placed on the blacklist of FATF, a watchdog against terror financing and money laundering.



Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Ministry have also rejected Indian claims about FATF as incorrect and baseless.