‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ remake on the cards, confirms Dilip Shukla

As the era of remakes and sequels of old popular films has engulfed Bollywood, the latest to join the list is Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Andaz Apna Apna.’



The sequel of the film which has been in consideration for the last several months is now taking tangible form. People correlated with the project said that 60 to 70 percent of the scenes of the film have been written.

Writer Dilip Shukla had already confirmed that ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ will go on floors this year.

While talking to Asian Age, writer Dilip Shukla confirmed that he has already started writing the sequel revealing that Preeti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, has asked him to start the script of the film.

"I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one," he explained.

"The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members," he added.

Earlier, many names of young Bollywood actors were surfacing the internet to play the role of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the film. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others were said to be considered for the roles.

While the sequel has new actresses joining the star cast, it is also said that Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor who were seen in the 1994 film will be making a cameo in the sequel.