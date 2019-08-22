Serena Williams meets Maria Sharapova in US Open first round

NEW YORK: Serena Williams will begin her quest for a seventh US Open title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory against Maria Sharapova in the US Open women´s singles draw unveiled Thursday.



Williams has dominated the Russian star in their head-to-head rivalry, winning 19 times with only two defeats, including their past 18 meetings, most recently at the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals.

Sharapova won by walkover against Williams in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.