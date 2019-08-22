Serena Williams meets Maria Sharapova in US Open first round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Serena Williams will begin her quest for a seventh US Open title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory against Maria Sharapova in the US Open women´s singles draw unveiled Thursday.
Williams has dominated the Russian star in their head-to-head rivalry, winning 19 times with only two defeats, including their past 18 meetings, most recently at the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals.
Sharapova won by walkover against Williams in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.
